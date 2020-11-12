PREP GOLF: Richlands to Radford; Street to play golf for Highlanders

RICHLANDS, Va. – Golf is addictive and Caleigh Street got hooked.

“She gave up everything to play golf,’ said Street’s grandfather, Marvin Street. “She played softball and danced and she gave it all up to do this.”

That move paid off on Thursday when the Richlands senior signed a letter of intent to continue her education and play golf for the Radford University women’s team beginning next fall.

Street said she has played or practiced every day she could for most of the last four years, adding that her interest in golf developed from her father, uncle Jeff Street and cousin, Ryan.

She flourished for the Blue Tornado, making three trips in a row to the Virginia state high school golf tournament, the first female golfer from Richlands to play in a state event. She has also played well on the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour, Hurricane Junior Golf, Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Tour and through the Virginia State Golf Association.

Street said she learned the basics of golf from private coach Mark Side, while spending lots of time working on her game at Tazewell County Country Club and at The Virginian in Bristol.

One more season of high school golf remains for Street, who is waiting to see how a shortened spring schedule will work. Golf is normally played in the fall