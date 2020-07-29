Creasy in contention in Western Amateur

Recent Abingdon graduate and current University of Georgia freshman Connor Creasy is four shots off the lead halfway through the Western Amateur being held at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana.
Creasy followed up an opening around 68 on Tuesday with a 72 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 140. He is tied for 11th with two rounds to play. today.
“I have played very solid so far. My short game has been really good,” said Creasy, via text message. “The course is getting firmer and harder as the week goes on so there will be a huge priority to hit the fairways tomorrow. The rough is getting thicker and the greens are getting faster.”
Creasy had three birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey in an even par round on Wednesday. He was 4-under after the opening day, collecting five birdies and one bogey.
He will complete two rounds today, with hopes of moving into the Round of 16 on Friday.
“I am really excited about how my game is feeling and I am just going to play one shot at a time tomorrow,” he said.
The quarterfinals will also be played Friday, with the semifinals and finals slated for Saturday.
Crooked Stick is where John Daly burst onto the golf scene in 1991, winning the PGA Championship.