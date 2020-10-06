 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan East moves homecoming football game
  • Updated
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Sullivan East moves homecoming game
Sullivan East has pushed back its schedule homecoming football game with Sullivan South to Saturday, Oct. 17, at noon. Homecoming festivities will be held prior to the game.
The game was originally slated for Oct. 16, but had to be changed due to the Patriots having issues with the coronavirus, which forced the postponement of this week’s scheduled game at Sullivan Central.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Conference Carolinas to open play in January
Conference Carolinas will open its conference basketball season in January after the start of the season was delayed due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, Conference Carolinas men’s and women’s basketball teams can officially return begin on-campus practice on Dec. 28. In addition, conference play can begin no earlier than Jan. 13.
Conference Carolinas is still in working on an updated conference schedule, according to the release. The Conference Carolinas tournaments will be held on March 2-7 at Wofford University in Spartanburg, S.C.
