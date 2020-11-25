Tennis Anyone?: No such thing as a stupid question?

I’ve got a habit of asking questions. I guess that comes with this job.
Long before, though, back when I was in high school, I worked in a restaurant dishroom. There, a fellow that I grew up with, Glen Davis, called me “The Human Question” because he said I just kept asking questions about everything.
That’s how you get information, of course. But sometimes it seems like anybody can ask stupid questions.
I, for one have never understood why grocery store employees ask, “Do you want your milk in a bag?”
“Yes,” I always say.
I also don’t understand when you buy a small container of orange juice or soda at the Dollar Tree that the cashier asks if you want to have the drink left out.
“No,” I always say.
OK, I can understand the soda thing.
But orange juice?
Just put it in the bag!
That just seemed like a stupid question.
But maybe it’s not as dumb as I was left feeling on a recent trip to the Dollar Tree.
There, I searched for night-light bulbs. But I couldn’t find any.
So I turned to my right and asked a lady nearby, “Do you work here?”
It wasn’t that stupid to ask. She stood there looking like she was sorting through stuff.
“No,” she said sternly.
“Do you want to?” I then asked, quite stupidly, yet trying to see if she would laugh.
To that, though, she didn’t say a word.
Instead, my 14-year-old son gave me a whispered warning to grab the bulbs we had just found and get away from that woman.
“Oh, boy,” I said and sighed as I approached the cashier with various groceries and a package of night-light bulbs.
Yet behind us stood that woman, talking to a man. She looked at me and muttered, “Do I look like I work here? Am I wearing green?”
I didn’t say anything.
But my son again came to me with a whisper, saying, “We need to get out of here, Dad! That woman is still mad at you for asking stupid questions.”
With another sigh, I simply focused my attention on the cashier, ringing up our next supply of oatmeal, eggs, gummy bears and night-light bulbs.
And when the cashier got to my bottle of orange juice and asked if I wanted it left out, I didn’t say “no” but replied, “Please just put it in the bag. But, thank you for asking. It shouldn’t hurt to ask a question.”
