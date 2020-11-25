Tennis Anyone?: No such thing as a stupid question?

So I turned to my right and asked a lady nearby, “Do you work here?”

It wasn’t that stupid to ask. She stood there looking like she was sorting through stuff.

“No,” she said sternly.

“Do you want to?” I then asked, quite stupidly, yet trying to see if she would laugh.

To that, though, she didn’t say a word.

Instead, my 14-year-old son gave me a whispered warning to grab the bulbs we had just found and get away from that woman.

“Oh, boy,” I said and sighed as I approached the cashier with various groceries and a package of night-light bulbs.

Yet behind us stood that woman, talking to a man. She looked at me and muttered, “Do I look like I work here? Am I wearing green?”

I didn’t say anything.

But my son again came to me with a whisper, saying, “We need to get out of here, Dad! That woman is still mad at you for asking stupid questions.”

With another sigh, I simply focused my attention on the cashier, ringing up our next supply of oatmeal, eggs, gummy bears and night-light bulbs.

And when the cashier got to my bottle of orange juice and asked if I wanted it left out, I didn’t say “no” but replied, “Please just put it in the bag. But, thank you for asking. It shouldn’t hurt to ask a question.”