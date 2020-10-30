Sullivan County mayor extends mask mandate through November

People will be required to keep wearing masks in public places in Sullivan County through the end of November, according to a new order announced Friday by the county mayor’s office.

The order--issued jointly by Mayor Richard Venable and Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department--extended the county’s mask mandate through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30. The previous mandate was set to expire on Halloween.

The renewed mandate exempts children who are 2 years old or younger, those experiencing trouble breathing and anyone who is unconscious or incapacitated. It also exempts people visiting places of worship, dining in restaurants or being served food or drinks in other businesses. The order doesn’t require businesses and other venues where the mandate applies to supply face coverings or masks to members of the public.