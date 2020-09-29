County mask mandate renewed through Halloween

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- People must continue wearing masks in public places in Sullivan County through Halloween, according to a new order announced by the county mayor’s office Tuesday.

The order--which was issued jointly by Mayor Richard Venable and Dr. Stephen May, the regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department--extended the county’s mask mandate through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31. The previous mandate was set to expire at the end of September.

The renewed order exempts children who are 2 years old or younger, people experiencing difficulty breathing, anyone who is unconscious or incapacitated, places of worship and people dining in restaurants or being served food or drinks in other businesses. It does not require businesses and other venues where the mandate applies to supply face coverings or masks to members of the public.

The new order doesn’t provide any special guidance on trick-or-treating on Halloween, Venable said Tuesday. The mayor said he was following the governor’s lead on that front.

“I asked the question [about Halloween guidelines] specifically of the governor’s representative, and there’s no special guidance for Halloween,” Venable said.