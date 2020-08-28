Sullivan County Commission passes leaner budget

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — During a called meeting Thursday evening, nearly two months into the new fiscal year and days before its Aug. 31 deadline, the Sullivan County Commission passed its final operating budget.
At a little more than $204 million, the county’s 2020-21 budget reflects a 2% across-the-board cut compared to last year’s — a reduction that allowed the commission to avoid raising property taxes.
“I have to say that it’s not the best budget you’ve ever seen ... but considering the circumstances going [on] around the world right now, it’s probably as well ... as we can do,” Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey said during the meeting.
He said the county government didn’t want to “inflict more pain on people” by raising taxes during the pandemic-induced recession.
“And we’ve tried not to be a problem to our employees, scare them, make them think they might lose their job or anything like that,” Bailey added.
Right before voting on the full budget, the commission agreed to keep the county property tax at $2.57 per $100 of assessed value and to give the county general fund, school general fund and various other county funds the same portions of that revenue that they received last year.
The school department’s new budget totals just over $90 million for its general fund, cafeteria fund and Discovery Academy program, a roughly $2.5 million (or 3.7%) increase over its budget for the previous year.
Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office cut its budget by about $206,000, or a little less than 2%, from $12,346,813 last year to $12,140,639 for the current fiscal year. A number of other departments also saw their budgets reduced, including the mayor’s office, county commission and county buildings.
Sam Jones, a Kingsport commissioner and member of the Budget Committee, said the department heads had made those cuts at the request of the county commission.
“I ... just want the public to be aware that all of our elected officials responded to our request and took that cut, and we want to thank them, and I think the taxpayers need to thank them also,” Jones said.
Mayor Richard Venable said he thought the budget process had gone far more smoothly this year than it did last year, when an impasse between Sullivan County’s commission and school board over the budget dragged into October and threatened a shutdown of the school system.
There was one bump in the road with this year’s school budget, however.
On Wednesday, a few hours before the Budget Committee was scheduled to finalize the budget for the full county commission, the Tennessee Department of Education notified county officials that the new budget failed to meet the state’s maintenance of effort requirement. (That requirement establishes a minimum level of funding for Tennessee’s school systems.)
That was because the school department had based its new budget on student enrollment during the previous academic year, Colette George, a county commissioner from Kingsport, explained.
But in July, Sullivan County Schools learned that student enrollment had increased for the new year. When school officials shared those numbers with the state education department, they were told they needed more funds to meet maintenance of effort.
Bailey said the issue was easy to resolve because the school department’s budget had not aligned with the commission’s latest revenue projections for the new year. Fixing the issue to ensure that the school’s budget met maintenance of effort simply meant incorporating those updated projections, he said.
Now, with the numbers updated, Sullivan County Schools are projected to receive $22,694,718 from property taxes, which George said she considered a victory.
“We’ll be able to give county schools more money, and we’ll also be giving the city schools more funds than what they were allotted last year,” George said. “Obviously, there’s been some tension [between the county commission and education board], but at the end of the day, I think this is a win-win for everyone.”
Venable said he wished the commission had finished the budget earlier.
“I only have one regret, and that is that we don’t get our numbers early enough to be able to pass the budget for the new fiscal year,” he said. “The real numbers that we operate ... the budget with, we don’t always have them by the end of the fiscal year.”
But the mayor said he was satisfied with the budget that finally emerged from the commission’s months of deliberations, and he praised the county officials who had managed to reduce their share of it.
“We didn’t have to have any new money this year from taxpayers. We kept the same tax rate,” Venable said. “The biggest accomplishment, always, is if you can operate within your means.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
