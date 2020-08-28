Sullivan County Commission passes leaner budget

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — During a called meeting Thursday evening, nearly two months into the new fiscal year and days before its Aug. 31 deadline, the Sullivan County Commission passed its final operating budget.

At a little more than $204 million, the county’s 2020-21 budget reflects a 2% across-the-board cut compared to last year’s — a reduction that allowed the commission to avoid raising property taxes.

“I have to say that it’s not the best budget you’ve ever seen ... but considering the circumstances going [on] around the world right now, it’s probably as well ... as we can do,” Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey said during the meeting.

He said the county government didn’t want to “inflict more pain on people” by raising taxes during the pandemic-induced recession.

“And we’ve tried not to be a problem to our employees, scare them, make them think they might lose their job or anything like that,” Bailey added.

Right before voting on the full budget, the commission agreed to keep the county property tax at $2.57 per $100 of assessed value and to give the county general fund, school general fund and various other county funds the same portions of that revenue that they received last year.

The school department’s new budget totals just over $90 million for its general fund, cafeteria fund and Discovery Academy program, a roughly $2.5 million (or 3.7%) increase over its budget for the previous year.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office cut its budget by about $206,000, or a little less than 2%, from $12,346,813 last year to $12,140,639 for the current fiscal year. A number of other departments also saw their budgets reduced, including the mayor’s office, county commission and county buildings.