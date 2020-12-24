Sydney Cunningham: Letter to the Editor

Hundreds of students graduate from high schools in this area each year without having taken a sufficient personal finance class. These teens are thrust into the world, whether they go to college or straight into the workforce, without knowing vital skills, such as how to do their taxes or take out a loan.

I believe the schools in this area should introduce a mandatory personal finance class taught by a certified teacher. According to Champlain College, “the number of financial decisions an individual must make continues to increase” and the students in this area need to be prepared to face these decisions. While Tennessee High School does require students to take a personal finance class through our online program, Edgenuity, many students do not retain the information they learn from this class, or they do not get a sufficient understanding of the topics covered. I have been able to see firsthand, through my sister, what this lack of understanding results in when students are out on their own; no matter how much teens want to be on their own, they have to continue to rely on their parents to help them navigate financial issues.