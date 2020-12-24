Sophia Rehim: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

High school has always been labeled as the “place to find yourself”. It was made out to be a place where young people pursue their academic interests while simultaneously using self-expression. High school students today have yet to live in a time where social media did not exist. So, it has become increasingly difficult for students to be able to attend high school without having to think about people’s perception of them based on their social media persona and social ranking. This enforces conformity and makes it almost impossible to truly express yourself. The façade that high school students must use to fit in affects their high school experience and future life far more than it should.

High school is one of the most influential experiences for a young person. According to pbs.org, social scientists have discovered that social ranking in high school affects the future of students beyond their graduation. The worrisome concept of receiving a label your freshman year that will last post-graduation is an uncomfortable truth that most students have to deal with. Because of this, students feel forced to use social media as an attempt to take control of their label. By worrying so much about a fictional persona that they have devised strictly to fit in, students are robbed of self-expression and individuality.