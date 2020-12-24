Rachel Wade: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Having a good mental state is vital to a student’s wellbeing. Mental health problems can affect many areas of students’ lives, decreasing their quality of life, academic achievement, physical health, and negatively influencing relationships with friends and family members. These issues can also have long-term consequences for students, affecting their future employment, earning potential, and overall health. Mental health is a serious issue affecting virtually all high school students; yet, sadly there is a lack of resources to help them.

There is no doubt that schools increase students’ stress and anxiety levels. A survey conducted in February 2019 by the Pew Research Center found that 70 percent of teenagers identified mental health as a key issue among their peers—a number higher than bullying, drug addiction, or gangs. With numbers that high, it is expected that public school funding would be prioritizing student mental health, but that is not the case. Even if there are resources set in place for dealing with mental health issues, most students are not aware of them. I know this to be true, seeing as though I am unaware of any resources readily available to students at THS. If schools took a few extra measures to aid students’ mental health, there would be significant positive effects.