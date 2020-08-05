You have permission to edit this article.
Positive COVID-19 case in Sullivan North football community
Positive COVID-19 case in Sullivan North football community

A person in Sullivan North High School's football community just tested positive for COVID-19, according to David Cox, the director of Sullivan County Schools.

On Wednesday morning, right as the fall semester began, Cox shared a media statement about the positive case. 

"Beginning on Monday, August 3, 2020, practices and activities of the team were suspended for 14 days," Cox said. "The Sullivan County Health Department will conduct contact tracing and advise individuals regarding their need to quarantine or isolate."

The school system is starting its fall semester with virtual teaching for most students until at least August 14. 

