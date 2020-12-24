Braden Wilhoit: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Money is a crucial element in modern society. People say money does not bring happiness, which is true to a certain extent, but the sad reality is that the less amount of money someone has, the worse their quality of living is going to be. With this being the case, teens and young adults are not properly prepared to manage their money and prosper in the 21st Century.

Teens and young adults are coming out of school with minimum to no experience in personal financing. Why does it make sense to send teens to school in order for them to “prosper” in society without providing any experience on the one thing that society demands the most, money? It is as if the school system is setting up the students who are not gifted to fail in society. As an individual, I do not want to rely on my parents for money throughout college, and according to Business News Daily, 86% of teens would agree with me