Anna Shelley: Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,
I have always advocated treating people with kindness and loving everyone equally. Yet, I have seen that many people of the LGBTQ+ and People of Color (POC) communities are treated significantly worse than they should be.
A case in Utah dealt with a transgender student being “shoved into lockers, and sometimes people [would] push up on [him] to check if [he had] boobs”. School administrators dismissed his verbal and physical abuse, blaming him for “being so open”. Furthermore, Chants of “Build the wall” and notes with racial slurs were passed to minority student within some in Pennsylvania school system; yet, many teachers did nothing to find the culprits of such malicious actions. If these problems are happening throughout the U.S., there is nothing to say they could not be happening here. This is appalling, as no one deserves to be treated as though they are less of a person than others are; however, the mistreatment of LGBTQ+ and POC students happens far more than it should, especially without getting ‘justice’.
Therefore, in order to promote a more accepting environment, I believe there needs to be a group of students and staff members who help bring the voices of mistreated LGBTQ+ and POC students to the podium and ensure the enforcement of Title IX. To specify, Title IX of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Education Amendments of 1972 state that harassing/bullying someone for the color of their skin or sexual orientation is illegal and if no action is taken to prevent it from happening, the student can file a lawsuit. This club could be a safe place for the LGBTQ+ and POC students; this can help the minorities of this school feel even more seen, heard, and accepted. Everyone deserves equal treatment.