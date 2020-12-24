Anna Shelley: Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I have always advocated treating people with kindness and loving everyone equally. Yet, I have seen that many people of the LGBTQ+ and People of Color (POC) communities are treated significantly worse than they should be.

A case in Utah dealt with a transgender student being “shoved into lockers, and sometimes people [would] push up on [him] to check if [he had] boobs”. School administrators dismissed his verbal and physical abuse, blaming him for “being so open”. Furthermore, Chants of “Build the wall” and notes with racial slurs were passed to minority student within some in Pennsylvania school system; yet, many teachers did nothing to find the culprits of such malicious actions. If these problems are happening throughout the U.S., there is nothing to say they could not be happening here. This is appalling, as no one deserves to be treated as though they are less of a person than others are; however, the mistreatment of LGBTQ+ and POC students happens far more than it should, especially without getting ‘justice’.