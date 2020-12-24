Allyson Hollen: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I recently read a New York Times article pertaining to bullying. It was about a young girl who experienced bullying because she was short and her nose protruded more than others’ did. She never wanted to speak out about the incident of her bullying case because she was embarrassed. She gave herself scratch marks all over her arms, and claimed a cat scratched her. I think this is ridiculous and bullying needs to end. A young child should never feel embarrassed to speak out about bullying.

Oftentimes, the bullies will go unpunished. We need to put a stop to this because it is getting out of hand. Children are harming themselves simply because other kids are spiteful to them. This is in no way tolerable. One way that I feel bullying can be stopped is if schools started talking to their students more. Teachers could have just a short conversation, but it would change things tremendously.

In closing, there needs to be a stop to bullying. We cannot continue to let innocent little children get hurt. Schools need to check-in with students if they notice something is off. Bullying needs to stop.

Sincerely,

Allyson Hollen