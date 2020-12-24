Alexis Sandefur: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

An important problem concerning my school and the surrounding schools is standardized testing. I believe this is such an important topic to discuss because standardized testing does not reflect how a student actually does in his or her classes.

Standardized test scores are commonly from the TNREADY, ACT, and SAT. These scores are known for being used to see how much you have learned in classes and when applying for colleges. However, does repeatedly taking these tests really reveal our capacity of knowledge on each subject? The Washington post sates that “The misuse and overuse of standardized testing has greatly damaged education.” Therefore, standardized testing is hurting students more than helping them.

Therefore, even though this is one of the only found ways to hold students and school systems accountable for their ability to learn, this does not really reflect a student’s ability to learn. One day, there might be a new way to test students on their learning ability!

Sincerely,

Alexis Sandefur