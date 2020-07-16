Tennessee farmers and ranchers can apply for financial assistance to help them make up for losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released Thursday from the USDA’s Sullivan/Carter County Farm Service Agency.
The funds are available through the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Producers can submit applications through Friday, August 28.
“Through CFAP, USDA is making available $16 billion for vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5-percent-or-greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marking costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities,” according to the statement, which was released Thursday.
The statement added that producers will get 80% of their maximum total payment when their applications are approved, and the rest will come “at a later date nationwide, as funds remain available.”
That payment setup is to “ensure the availability of funding for all eligible producers who apply,” the statement said.
The CFAP application and other eligibility forms are available online at farmers.gov/cfap. The website also features a tool to help them calculate their potential payments through the program.
The statement said that producers don’t need to include acreage reports with their initial applications, but they might be asked for more documentation once they’ve applied.
For more information, contact the Sullivan/Carter County FSA (Farm Service Agency) at 423-323-7431 extension 2.
