Boone Lake Association to hold annual cleanup Saturday

The Boone Lake Association will hold its annual lake cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the group said in a Tuesday statement. The group normally runs the cleanup sometime in the spring, but said it had to be postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The [Sept. 12] event will be reduced in size from previous years but will still focus on the core objective of removing trash, tires, refuse and debris from the waters and shoreline of Boone Lake,” the statement said.
The association won’t end the event with its usual picnic, but will still do drawings for at least $1,000 in cash and gift card prizes, according to the statement. Participants will get “Boone Lake Clean-Up 2020” t-shirts, goody bags and tickets for the cash and gift card drawings.
At the event’s three sites--Pickens Bridge/Jays Dock, Lakeview Marina and Boone Lake Marina--volunteers will be able to sign in and get gloves and trash bags.
“Please wear masks in the presence of others and observe social distancing protocols as we strive to keep everyone safe,” the statement said.
