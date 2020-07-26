As a community service, the Bristol Herald Courier will run a Pet Assistance listing on a space-available basis.
Each listing should be updated and the information should be sent to citydesk@bristolnews.com with “Pet Assistance” in the subject line. Deadline is on or before the third Monday of the month at noon.
The listing will also be available on HeraldCourier.com. For questions, email citydesk@bristolnews.com.
