Tazewell man gets three years for role in money laundering conspiracy

ABINGDON, Va. - A man who previously pleaded guilty to using his Tazewell, Virginia trucking company to launder over $6 million, was sentenced Friday in the U.S. District Court in Abingdon to 36 months in federal prison, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.

John Howard “Junior” Boothe Jr., 53, of Tazewell, had previously pleaded guilty on charges of conspiring to commit money laundering. The news release states that Boothe was part of a conspiracy involving Larry Wayne Price Jr., in which Boothe laundered over $6 million of Price’s fraudulently obtained proceeds through his company, C & A Trucking. Boothe submitted false invoices as part of the scheme. Price had previously pleaded guilty in United States District Court in Montana and is awaiting sentencing.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation division, the FBI, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case for the United States.