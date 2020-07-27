BRISTOL, Va. — A man who reportedly attempted to set fire to a vacant building in downtown Bristol, Virginia on Saturday afternoon has been arrested, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
Officer C. Ward responded to a call shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday outside 901 W. State St., an empty building once occupied by Capital Bank. When Ward arrived at the scene, he found Gregory Allen Sykes, 49, who matched the description given by the caller, according to police.
“It appeared that [Sykes had] tried at different points around the building to start a fire,” Sgt. Michael Krabbe said Sunday.
Krabbe said that Sykes was still carrying some gasoline in what looked like a bottle. He said that when Ward began giving Sykes commands, Sykes refused to cooperate and began walking toward Ward with the bottle and stated that he was going to try to burn him. Ward unsuccessfully attempted to use a stun gun on Sykes and then arrested him without any further incident, Krabbe said.
Krabbe added that the Bristol Virginia Fire Department also responded to the scene and said that “an accelerant was used to attempt to begin the fire.”
Sykes was arrested and faces charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice, according to Krabbe.
Sykes was taken to the Bristol, Virginia jail, where he is being held without bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.