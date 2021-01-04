Murder suspect arrested in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. -- A man wanted for murder was arrested Monday morning in Abingdon, according to law enforcement reports.

Michael Daniel Endres, 31, was arrested at 22126 Sweet Hollow Road by a team of U.S. Marshals, Virginia State Police and officials from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after a search of the residence, a statement from Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said.

The statement said that Endres was wanted out of Sullivan County for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and reckless endangerment.

The charges all stemmed from a shooting that happened Sunday night in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a statement from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy released several hours before Endres’ arrest was announced.

In response to a 911 call that night about the shooting, Cassidy said, deputies from his office went to 414 Sweet Hollow Road in Bristol “and located two unknown males with gunshot wounds and were advised the suspect had fled in an unknown vehicle.”

Both of the victims were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one of them later died, the statement said. Their names have not been released yet.