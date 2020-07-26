BRISTOL, Va. -- A man who attempted to set fire to a vacant building in downtown Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon has been arrested and jailed without bond, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
Forty-nine-year-old Gregory Allen Sykes was arrested shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday outside 901 West State Street, an empty building once occupied by Capital Bank. He faces charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice, according to Sergeant Michael Krabbe. Krabbe said he didn’t know whether charges for the arson attempt had been brought against Sykes yet.
The Bristol Virginia Police received a call about an incident at 901 West State Street at 3:37 p.m. Saturday, Krabbe said. When Officer C. Ward arrived at the scene, he found Sykes, who matched the description of the suspect described by the caller.
“It appeared that [Sykes had] tried at different points around the building to start a fire,” Krabbe said during a Sunday phone call.
Krabbe said that Sykes was still carrying some gasoline in what looked like a bottle. He said that when Ward began giving Sykes commands, the latter refused to cooperate and began walking toward Ward with the bottle and stated that he was going to try to burn him.
Ward unsuccessfully attempted to taze Sykes and then arrested him without any further incident, Krabbe said.
Krabbe added that the Bristol Virginia Fire Department also responded to the scene and said that “an accelerant was used to attempt to begin the fire.”
Sykes was taken to the Bristol Virginia jail, where he’s being held without bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.