Knoxville man arrested, accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

BRISTOL, Va. -- A Knoxville man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend has been found and arrested, according to a Friday statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Vaughn, a 42-year-old Knoxville resident, was arrested and taken into custody by members of the Bristol Virginia Police Department when they found him at a motel on Commonwealth Avenue, according to the statement. The man’s ex-girlfriend was with him and is now safely home, the statement said.

“A warrant for Vaughn’s arrest in Tennessee is being obtained in which he will be charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Stalking,” the statement said.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Thursday that a woman had left her home and had not returned for several hours. The caller said that the woman’s phone was going to voicemail and her car, which had GPS tracking, still appeared to be at the convenience store she had gone to.

Video footage from the store showed the woman’s car “being blocked in by another vehicle,” the statement said. The driver of the latter was Vaughn, an ex-boyfriend she had an active order of protection against. The two appeared to speak before she got in his car and he drove them away.