Jury convicts man of distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, other charges

ABINGDON, Va. -- A three-day trial in the U.S. District Court in Abingdon concluded with a jury convicting Tracy Leonard Brown, 45, of federal gun and drug charges, according to a Tuesday statement from Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar.
Brown was convicted of one count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; one count of possessing firearms after having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and while knowingly being an unlawful user of a controlled substance; and one count of distribution of methamphetamine, the statement said.
“According to evidence presented at trial, Carroll County deputies arrested Brown on July 3, 2019, after a high-speed pursuit,” the statement said. “Before the pursuit, Brown had been traveling north through Carroll County toward Wytheville and had been using a scout to avoid law enforcement.”
In a search of Brown and his car, the deputies found more than two pounds of methamphetamine, as well as two pistols, digital scales, baggies and about $3,800 in cash, the statement said. Not long before the pursuit, Brown had also sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Wytheville, according to the trial evidence.
The statement said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case in partnership with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
