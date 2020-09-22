Jury convicts man of distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, other charges

ABINGDON, Va. -- A three-day trial in the U.S. District Court in Abingdon concluded with a jury convicting Tracy Leonard Brown, 45, of federal gun and drug charges, according to a Tuesday statement from Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar.

Brown was convicted of one count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; one count of possessing firearms after having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and while knowingly being an unlawful user of a controlled substance; and one count of distribution of methamphetamine, the statement said.

“According to evidence presented at trial, Carroll County deputies arrested Brown on July 3, 2019, after a high-speed pursuit,” the statement said. “Before the pursuit, Brown had been traveling north through Carroll County toward Wytheville and had been using a scout to avoid law enforcement.”