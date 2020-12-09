Ballad Health official to join board of Tennessee’s commerce chamber

Ballad Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton will serve on the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s board of directors for 2021, according to a statement the group issued Wednesday.

“Ballad Health has become an anchor for the Appalachian Highlands community amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bradley Jackson, the president and chief executive officer of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said in the statement.

Deaton will be one of the 54-member board’s five at-large members, who will join members from its East, Middle and West Tennessee divisions, according to the statement.

The board named Amazon’s director of worldwide economic development, Holly Sullivan, as its 2021 leader, the statement said. It also said that Pfizer’s director of government relations, Kelly Mullins, will serve as the chair of its public affairs committee.