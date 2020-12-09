 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ballad Health official to join board of Tennessee’s commerce chamber
0 comments

Ballad Health official to join board of Tennessee’s commerce chamber

  • 0

Ballad Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton will serve on the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s board of directors for 2021, according to a statement the group issued Wednesday.

“Ballad Health has become an anchor for the Appalachian Highlands community amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bradley Jackson, the president and chief executive officer of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said in the statement.

Deaton will be one of the 54-member board’s five at-large members, who will join members from its East, Middle and West Tennessee divisions, according to the statement.

The board named Amazon’s director of worldwide economic development, Holly Sullivan, as its 2021 leader, the statement said. It also said that Pfizer’s director of government relations, Kelly Mullins, will serve as the chair of its public affairs committee.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts