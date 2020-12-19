Workforce training program helps students impacted by COVID-19

The Northeast State Foundation and the Sync Space Entrepreneur Center just wrapped up a workforce training program for people who lost jobs or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Friday statement from Northeast State Community College.

The Makers, Creators, and Online Retail: Thriving Post Pandemic course, as it was called, was funded by a $251,000 grant the Northeast State Foundation received through the Tennessee Community CARES program, the statement said.

Students in the program participated in a series of two-hour classes that taught them woodworking skills, which they used to make wooden benches, the statement said. The course also taught them skills in sales, marketing, e-commerce, finance and intellectual property, the statement said.

“The class has enriched my base knowledge tremendously, and so as we come out of COVID-19, I expect my offerings should be infinitely larger in terms of products to sell,” Barrow Turner, a stringed instrument maker who completed the course, said in the statement.

The classes were held in November and December at Kingsport’s Inventor Center and led by Justin Stacy of Short Fuse Engineering and Fred Sexton of the Bristol Artisan Co., the statement said.