Trail recreation on the rise as bikes become scarce

DAMASCUS, Va. — If you’re planning on purchasing a bicycle — new or used — anytime soon, you may have a long wait.
More people are taking to the trails this summer than ever before, and that has put a strain on bicycle and part manufacturers to keep shops and rentals supplied, according to Chris Butcher, general manager of SunDog Outfitter in Damascus. Butcher runs one of the six bike shops in town and offers bike rentals and a popular shuttle service to Whitetop Mountain.
Since the pandemic took hold in March, people have resorted more to outdoor recreational activities that offer fewer risks while practicing social distancing. That means bicycling has become one of the best go-to activities around here, especially on the scenic Virginia Creeper Trail.
“People are excited to get outside, and the trail is a beautiful place to be,” said Butcher, who runs 17 vans up and down the mountain each week.
Bicyclists of all ages enjoy the scenic, 17-mile ride from Whitetop to Damascus on the Virginia Creeper Trail.
A boom in bicycling
In addition to renting as many as 400 bicycles each week during the summer, SunDog Outfitter usually sells around 100 to 150 used bikes to customers.
“Due to the pandemic, they are all gone,” said Butcher. “I was able to buy some new ones from a Knoxville business that went out of business before the pandemic.
“Every bike shop across the country has sold out of bikes,” he said. “We’d buy more if we could find them. The company we use won’t have any in stock until December.”
“And it’s almost impossible to get bike parts. All of our suppliers for parts won’t have anything in stock for months.
“And I’ve been told by all of our suppliers that they anticipate this supply issue to be a problem for next year, too. Whatever parts do become available, the bike manufacturers will be buying those to put on new bikes,” Butcher said.
David Graham, who has worked as a bike mechanic at SunDog Outfitter for three years, said the booming interest in biking has affected his work tremendously.
“I can’t get parts to repair stuff. I’ve had to resort to secondhand places like eBay, Amazon and everywhere else because all of our suppliers are out of parts.”
For the parts Graham doesn’t find, he makes do, trying to fix the ones he ordinarily would throw away and replace.
“I’ve been repairing bicycles for a long time, and I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Graham said.
“We have 350-plus bikes that require constant upkeep because people are always getting flat tires, crashing them, and you name it. And they require regular maintenance, too.”
Busy season
Butcher hopes the increase in business this summer will help generate enough to offset earlier losses this spring.
“When the Creeper Trail closed in March because of the pandemic, we closed our doors, too,” said Butcher. “Everyone in town went home, and we waited it out.
“The Creeper Trail is vital to the entire town. This whole town exists on bike rentals, shuttle service, restaurants and lodging — that’s what Damascus does.
“When they closed the trail, all of that went at the same time. There’s a cyclical nature to this business,” he said. “When springtime comes, that’s when we look forward to a big boost of cash flow, and that obviously killed that off for everybody.”
Butcher said the first month after the Virginia Creeper Trail reopened, their phone rang off the hook asking if they were open.
“It’s been the busiest we’ve ever been from that time to now,” he said.
“October is our single busiest season, but the last two and one-half months have been exactly like that.”
The general manager said the last two months have been busy every day of the week — not just weekends.
He estimated the business serves as many as 400 people on a Saturday and 200 on weekdays.
‘Magical place’
Bicycling on the Virginia Creeper Trail is like no other adventure, according to those who frequent the trail.
“The Creeper Trail is a magical place,” said Gloria Surber of Glade Spring, who often walks and rides her bike on different sections of the trail. “I sometimes feel like I’m a million miles away from all the troubles in the world. The views between Alvarado and Watauga are my favorite.”
Surber said biking and walking on the trail is one of the best ways for her to enjoy summer during the pandemic.
It’s not just the locals that take advantage of the trail. Many of their customers travel from locations as far away as Roanoke, Knoxville, Asheville, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Raleigh.
Social distancing
For better protection during the pandemic crisis, most bike shops have limited the number of people who can ride in one van.
Other bike shops in town include Bicycle Junction, The Bike Station, Blue Blaze Bike Rental & Shuttle, Creeper Trail Bike Rental & Shuttle, Shuttle Shack and Adventure Damascus Bicycle & Outdoor Co.
“We used to put 14 people in a van, but we don’t do that anymore because we don’t want people to be uncomfortable or unsafe,” Butcher said.
“We ask people to wear face coverings, and overall, people have been extremely supportive.”
And it’s not just the young who enjoy a trek on the trail.
“We see a lot of families and a lot of retirees — pretty much every age group,” Butcher said.
“It’s a beautiful drive to Whitetop. I don’t care if I have to drive it six times a day, along the creeks up to the top.
“It never gets old.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.
