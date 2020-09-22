Section of State Road 75 named Rodney Wysong Memorial Highway

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- A half-mile stretch of State Road 75 near the Tri-Cities Airport was named the Rodney Wysong Memorial Highway during a Tuesday ceremony, according to a statement released that day by Wysong Enterprises, Inc.

State Rep. Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) joined Wysong Enterprises for the ceremony honoring Wysong, a former vice president of the avionics company and the son of its president, Steve Wysong. Rodney died in 2016 after a three-year struggle with brain cancer.

“Rodney Wysong was an exceptional and hardworking individual who was instrumental in the remarkable growth and success Wysong Enterprises has experienced,” Rep. Hill said. “His life touched our entire community, and today’s ceremony is a small way we can honor and always remember the legacy he left behind….”

"I want to thank Rep. Hill for making this memorial possible,” Steve Wysong said in the statement. “Our entire family and our entire company are humbled that he took the time to recognize what Rodney meant to our family, our company, and this region.”