SallyCarol Corwin: Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Dress codes are something that every school has. They have been around for a long time and have not changed much throughout the years. Despite the clear concerns and issues with dress codes, they are still highly enforced. These outdated dress codes are unfair and a daily concern for students.

As a female high school student myself, the dress code has been an aspect in my school experience since elementary school. I have been told before that I need to change my clothes or that I should not wear a certain article of clothing to school again because it did not follow dress code. Taking a student out of class to make them change clothes is a loss of their instructional time, which becomes more of a distraction than the clothes were originally.

Furthermore, schools have implied numerous times the reason behind dress code is so boys are not distracted. Thus, dress codes not only distract from learning, but they are highly sexist. The Hartford Courant website states, “Teaching girls that they are responsible for the actions that their male peers choose to take is not OK. Rather, boys should instead be taught that their attention is required for their studies, not toward the bodies of their classmates”. The sad reality is since elementary school, girls are taught to be accountable for their male classmates’ actions.