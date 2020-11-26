'Head Over Heels' exhibit showcases history of fashion

ABINGDON, Va. — Katie Edwards is “Head Over Heels” with a newly installed exhibit at the William King Museum of Art.
Here, you’ll find “an explosion of color, pattern, texture and design,” said Edwards, 25, the curator of fine and decorative art at the museum in Abingdon.
“Head Over Heels: Shoes, Bags and Accessories” primarily features the clothing collection of Mary Jane Miller of Bristol, Virginia.
It runs through April, offering “a little more than 500 objects all from her collection — or mostly her collection,” Edwards said.
Miller will offer a tour of the display for the general public Dec. 6.
“This is the first chance for people to meet Mary Jane,” Edwards said. “She has hilarious and inspiring travel stories and background information about every object in the collection.”
Additional tours are tentatively scheduled in 2021 on Jan. 10, Feb, 7 and March 7.
“Head Over Heels” is a shoe show, displaying footwear as an art form, Edwards suggested.
“I loved getting to work with this extensive collection, which spans several decades and is a wide range of items from belts and hats to shoes and bags,” Edwards said.
“We also have a phenomenal selection of capsule collections, where you can check out shoes, bags and clothing from designers such as Antonia Sautter, Roberta di Camerino and Emilio Pucci.”
What’s here runs the gamut, Edwards said.
“We have a fun guide that walks you through different types of footwear — pun intended — and a section that might inspire you to design your own pair.”
But wait — there’s more.
“We have a great video on loan from Bella Belle Shoes, as well, that takes a look at the process of shoe construction from the design right through to the boxing.”
Walk on.
“Beyond shoes, we also have a wonderful group of Mary Jane’s bags on display,” Edwards said. “They range from the 1920s through this year and offer an outstanding look at how bags have changed over the years with various social factors and global trends.”
As a curator, Edwards said, “It was so much fun getting to put together this show and learn so much myself. I was constantly surprised at how much I was learning about objects that I take for granted.”
You also find the answers to questions, Edwards said.
“What is the difference between a pump and stiletto? What is a last, and what role does it play in crafting a shoe? When did we start carrying handbags?” Edwards asked.
Answers: Take a gander.
“These are all questions that can be answered in this show, all while enjoying the vivid colors and designs in the collection,” Edwards said.
“Of course, there are some iconic items in the show, too. Manolo Blahnik shoes and a Christopher Ross belt like ones worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, in ‘Sex and the City,’” Edwards said.
You can also see what Edwards called “a stunning Bienen Davis bag, a brand worn by some of Hollywood’s most glamourous leading women.
Look for handbags.
“The show is looking at different designers and coming up with a little bit of history,” Edwards said.
“I think ‘Head Over Heels’ is a very relatable show because this is something we encounter all the time,” Edwards said. “We all wear shoes. We all wear clothes.”
Again: You can learn.
“It’s also talking about the different parts of shoes and the different styles of shoes. The main chunk of it is shoes, for sure,” Edwards said. “My hope is that everyone walks out of the show appreciating their own wearable art a little more.”
