'Head Over Heels' exhibit showcases history of fashion

What’s here runs the gamut, Edwards said.

“We have a fun guide that walks you through different types of footwear — pun intended — and a section that might inspire you to design your own pair.”

But wait — there’s more.

“We have a great video on loan from Bella Belle Shoes, as well, that takes a look at the process of shoe construction from the design right through to the boxing.”

Walk on.

“Beyond shoes, we also have a wonderful group of Mary Jane’s bags on display,” Edwards said. “They range from the 1920s through this year and offer an outstanding look at how bags have changed over the years with various social factors and global trends.”

As a curator, Edwards said, “It was so much fun getting to put together this show and learn so much myself. I was constantly surprised at how much I was learning about objects that I take for granted.”

You also find the answers to questions, Edwards said.

“What is the difference between a pump and stiletto? What is a last, and what role does it play in crafting a shoe? When did we start carrying handbags?” Edwards asked.