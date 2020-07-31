Legacy Theaters to open at former Tinseltown location in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — A new movie theater is coming to the former Cinemark Tinseltown USA facility near Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.

This week, Legacy Theaters announced it is coming soon to the Tinseltown location, which closed earlier this year. Legacy currently operates a theater at the Staunton Mall in Augusta County, Virginia, just outside of Staunton.

An opening date for the location in Bristol has not been announced.

Tinseltown officially announced in early May that it was closing permanently.

“Cinemark can confirm that its Tinseltown 14 theatre in Bristol, Virginia, will not reopen as it is nearing the conclusion of its lease term,” the company previously said in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier. “This closure is normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review of our theatre fleet.”

At the time, Tinseltown and other area theaters were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the closing, officials began talking with theater operators and connected with Legacy Theaters, which previously reopened a closed theater in the Staunton area.

Legacy Theaters did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said city officials were thrilled to learn that Legacy Theaters is coming and believe the company will be a good business partner.

Movies have long been a part of the Exit 7 area, as Tinseltown opened there more than 20 years ago.

“It was devastating news,” Eads said when referring to the closing.