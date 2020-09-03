Barter Theatre and Moonlight Theatre team up to present one-of-a-kind show

ABINGDON, Va. — By now, Katy Brown has gotten in tune with what it takes to stage shows at a drive-in movie theater.
Of course, it wasn’t supposed to be this way for Brown, the producing artistic director of the Barter Theatre.
As September unfolds, the Barter Theatre should be rolling in the crowds at two stages on Main Street in downtown Abingdon.
But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left those stages dark.
So that has pushed the Barter crew on the road, creatively staging “The Wizard of Oz” and “Beauty and the Beast” at the 1949 Moonlite Drive-In Theatre on Lee Highway near I-81’s Exit 13.
Next up is “Mary Poppins,” which opens tonight. It runs through Sept. 19, and Brown expects the busiest crowds on Fridays and Saturdays. “When we’re past the height of summer, it’s mostly been weekends that we’ve been busy,” said Brown, 44.
Despite rain, the show goes on. But one show was canceled a week ago when Hurricane Laura blasted its remnants along U.S. Highway 11, Brown said.
In better weather, each production proves to be multifaceted.
“This is a bit of a different beast,” Brown said. “It’s really unique.”
For one, it’s a stage show, where the actors perform in front of an audience that pulls up in their vehicles.
“If you’re way down front, it’s just like watching a play,” Brown said.
Two, it’s a radio show.
“You get a radio play in your car,” Brown said. “And it’s just piped out directly to you.”
Three, it’s much like a movie, where the actors faces are projected onto the Moonlite’s towering movie screen.
“It’s all simulcast on the big screen,” Brown said. “So you’re also getting a movie at the same time.”
Brown laughed.
“We have been learning so much about how to work out there at the Moonlite,” she said.
The character of Mary Poppins will fly across the movie screen, Brown said. “And there are sing-along sections.”
Susanne Boulle directs the show. “And she directs like a jazz musician plays music,” Brown said. “It’s so interesting to watch.”
Emily Grove plays Mary Poppins. “And she’s got this incredible voice like a bell,” Brown added.
“It’s Mary Poppins that we all know and love,” Brown said. “But it’s really just embraced our amazing new art form at the Moonlite. That’s theater and movie and radio all at the same time.”
What’s more, like other productions, Brown expects to see different patrons — in addition to the Barter regulars.
“Close to half, they are not even in our ticketing system,” Brown said. “They haven’t been to Barter before or not even in a long time.”
Brown credits the ambiance of the Moonlite for attracting new faces.
“It’s making theater approachable in a really fun way,” she said.
Brown is excited to announce even more fun by staging “Dracula” and “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” during the fall.
“We’re going to do them both concurrently,” Brown said. “And, on Halloween, and the night before, we’re going to have a double-header with both.”
Next, Brown hopes to put on a Christmas production and turn the Moonlite into “a winter wonderland.”
“It’s exciting to see a field full of cars flashing their lights and cheering,” Brown said. “You see all of these cars piling in and piling out and having a really good time. That’s exciting.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!