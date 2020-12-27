On the Record: Is 'Jingle Bells' about Christmas?

A: There is considerable discussion about the origins of this popular holiday song. It is uncertain when it was written or by whom. On its face, it appears to be a song extolling the romantic gifts one has received from a very generous lover during the 12-day period between the birth of Christ and the coming of the Magi. However, some people assert that the song is actually a coded catechism to help teach the children of persecuted Catholics important aspects of their faith during the 150-year period after King Henry VIII broke with Rome in 1538. The narrator is each baptized person; the true love refers to God; the partridge is Jesus Christ; the two turtle doves are the Old and New Testaments; the three French hens are Faith, Hope and Charity, the theological virtues; the four calling birds represent the four Gospels; the five gold rings are the Pentateuch, the first five books of the Old Testament; the six geese are the six days of creation; the seven swans are the seven sacraments; the eight maids are the eight beatitudes; the nine ladies are the nine fruits of the Holy Spirit; the 10 lords are the Ten Commandments; the 11 pipers are the 11 faithful apostles and the 12 drummers are the 12 points of doctrine in the Apostle’s Creed. Others disagree, pointing out that, except for the number, the gifts themselves bear no resemblance to the tenets they are supposed to symbolize.