On the Record: Is 'Jingle Bells' about Christmas?

Q: Many songs like “Deck the Halls” mention “Yuletide.” Where does the term “Yuletide” come from?
A: According to noted lexicographers William and Mary Morris, the word “Yule” comes from the Middle English “yollen,” meaning to “cry aloud.” One of the Anglo-Saxon festivals was Yuletide, a joyous celebration (a crying aloud) of the return of longer days following the winter solstice (Dec. 22). The festival featured a fire, the basis of which was a huge log called the Yule log. Given the timing of the Yuletide festival, it eventually became synonymous with Christmastime.
Q: Is it “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” or God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen” (note comma placement)?
A: Although it appears both ways, most likely the comma should be placed after “Merry.” The phrase “rest ye merry” dates back hundreds of years and even appears in some of Shakespeare’s plays. The song’s original meaning was “God Make You Great, Gentleman.”
Q: What’s the true meaning of the “Twelve Days of Christmas”?
A: There is considerable discussion about the origins of this popular holiday song. It is uncertain when it was written or by whom. On its face, it appears to be a song extolling the romantic gifts one has received from a very generous lover during the 12-day period between the birth of Christ and the coming of the Magi. However, some people assert that the song is actually a coded catechism to help teach the children of persecuted Catholics important aspects of their faith during the 150-year period after King Henry VIII broke with Rome in 1538. The narrator is each baptized person; the true love refers to God; the partridge is Jesus Christ; the two turtle doves are the Old and New Testaments; the three French hens are Faith, Hope and Charity, the theological virtues; the four calling birds represent the four Gospels; the five gold rings are the Pentateuch, the first five books of the Old Testament; the six geese are the six days of creation; the seven swans are the seven sacraments; the eight maids are the eight beatitudes; the nine ladies are the nine fruits of the Holy Spirit; the 10 lords are the Ten Commandments; the 11 pipers are the 11 faithful apostles and the 12 drummers are the 12 points of doctrine in the Apostle’s Creed. Others disagree, pointing out that, except for the number, the gifts themselves bear no resemblance to the tenets they are supposed to symbolize.
Q: What is wassailing?
A: Wassailing is the act of drinking to someone’s health or good fortune. Wassail, the beverage of choice, is a beverage containing wine mixed with spices including cloves, nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, and coriander.
Q: Is “Jingle Bells” about Christmas?
A: “Jingle Bells” was written by Massachusetts native James Pierpont in 1840 to be included in a Thanksgiving church service. It became so popular that it was performed again a month later during the Christmas church service. From that point on, it became a favorite song during the Christmas season. The song contains no references to Christmas.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.