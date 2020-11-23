BLEVINS: Soil pH directly impacts growth of plants

Soil pH is important because it directly impacts the availability of nutrients essential for plant growth.

For most plants or crops we grow, maximum availability of the needed nutrients (such as N, P and K) is achieved at a slightly acidic pH of 5.8 to 6.8. There are exceptions such as blueberries and azaleas which do better when the soil pH is closer to 5.0.

Some crops can tolerate a wider range of soil pH than others. In addition, when soil is strongly acidic some herbicides may not work as well and, due to increased aluminum availability, plants may suffer poor growth from aluminum toxicity.

Soil pH measures the active acidity of any soil and accurate measurement of pH is obtained by sending a representative soil sample to a reputable lab. The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14 with 7.0 being neutral. pH values lower the 7.0 are acidic and those above 7.0 are alkaline.

As the pH value changes one unit, acidity or alkalinity increases or decreases 10 fold. For example, if the pH drops from 6.5 to 5.5 the acidity increases and alkalinity decreases by a multiple of 10. A drop in pH from 6.5 to 4.5 increases acidity by a multiple of 100.