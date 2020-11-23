BLEVINS: Soil pH directly impacts growth of plants

Soil pH is important because it directly impacts the availability of nutrients essential for plant growth.
For most plants or crops we grow, maximum availability of the needed nutrients (such as N, P and K) is achieved at a slightly acidic pH of 5.8 to 6.8. There are exceptions such as blueberries and azaleas which do better when the soil pH is closer to 5.0.
Some crops can tolerate a wider range of soil pH than others. In addition, when soil is strongly acidic some herbicides may not work as well and, due to increased aluminum availability, plants may suffer poor growth from aluminum toxicity.
Soil pH measures the active acidity of any soil and accurate measurement of pH is obtained by sending a representative soil sample to a reputable lab. The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14 with 7.0 being neutral. pH values lower the 7.0 are acidic and those above 7.0 are alkaline.
As the pH value changes one unit, acidity or alkalinity increases or decreases 10 fold. For example, if the pH drops from 6.5 to 5.5 the acidity increases and alkalinity decreases by a multiple of 10. A drop in pH from 6.5 to 4.5 increases acidity by a multiple of 100.
Since our climate is characterized by significant rainfall, the pH of our soils is constantly going down. Therefore, to maintain the soil pH in an acceptable range growers and gardeners have to periodically apply agricultural lime to their land. With the exception of some acid loving plants soil sample reports will recommend lime applications to keep the pH from falling below 6.0.
There is no way to look at the soil and plant growth and accurately determine soil pH. Applying lime every year is not recommended as it may lead to a soil pH that is too high for optimum plant growth. While some plants such as broomsage may indicate an acid condition, low phosphorous levels could be the culprit. As mentioned above, the only way to accurately determine soil pH and thus, lime needs, is by analysis of a representative soil sample.
Occasionally, due to over-liming, the pH may get too high and need to be lowered. In those cases, sulfur will be recommended to resolve the problem. Sulfate forms of sulfur such as iron sulfate give the quickest response. Elemental sulfur can also be used, but the response is slower. Contact your local Extension office for more information.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!