Abingdon Town Hall limits public access

Abingdon Town Hall will limit public access to its building Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 16 because of "quarantines imposed on several employees," according to a Tuesday morning press release from the city government.
The building will keep its second-floor Main Street entrance open to the public, along with the outside cashier's window, but its first floor will stay closed to the public through Friday, the release stated.
