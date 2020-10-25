Tennis Anyone?: Another look at Andy Griffith and Mayberry from Va. historian

Author Tom Perry has carved out a niche in the mountains of Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina as an expert on Civil War history.

And that goes especially true for Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart of Confederate Army fame.

But he’s also enjoyed runaway success with “Beyond Mayberry,” a book about the late actor Andy Griffith.

Perry, 59, lives near Mount Airy, North Carolina, the hometown of Griffith, the star of “The Andy Griffith Show,” which was set in fictional Mayberry, North Carolina.

Hence the title of “Beyond Mayberry” and its second edition dubbed “Beyond Mayberry Revised.”

Today, Perry lives at Ararat, Virginia, where Griffith’s mother, Geneva, is from.

Why did Perry write an expanded edition?

“I realized there is so much more to write about Andy and Mount Airy, such as Russell Hiatt, the barber, and Emmett Forrest, who collected the Andy stuff.”

That “Andy stuff” is what’s inside Mount Airy’s Andy Griffith Museum.

The real-life Hiatt, meanwhile, was said to be the influence for the TV show’s Floyd the Barber.