Tennis Anyone?: Another look at Andy Griffith and Mayberry from Va. historian

Author Tom Perry has carved out a niche in the mountains of Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina as an expert on Civil War history.
And that goes especially true for Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart of Confederate Army fame.
But he’s also enjoyed runaway success with “Beyond Mayberry,” a book about the late actor Andy Griffith.
Perry, 59, lives near Mount Airy, North Carolina, the hometown of Griffith, the star of “The Andy Griffith Show,” which was set in fictional Mayberry, North Carolina.
Hence the title of “Beyond Mayberry” and its second edition dubbed “Beyond Mayberry Revised.”
Today, Perry lives at Ararat, Virginia, where Griffith’s mother, Geneva, is from.
Why did Perry write an expanded edition?
“I realized there is so much more to write about Andy and Mount Airy, such as Russell Hiatt, the barber, and Emmett Forrest, who collected the Andy stuff.”
That “Andy stuff” is what’s inside Mount Airy’s Andy Griffith Museum.
The real-life Hiatt, meanwhile, was said to be the influence for the TV show’s Floyd the Barber.
This pair, as Perry put it, was “not getting credit for all they did. It is not just about Mayberry Days.”
Why is this book so popular for Perry?
“People love ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ and I wanted to show how Mount Airy and Mayberry are very much the same place in a romantic, idealized way,” he said. “And I want people to know more about the man, Andy Griffith, not just Andy Taylor.”
Taylor, by the way, was Griffith’s character on the timeless 1960s sitcom.
“It is my bestselling book, and I want to be remembered for all the history I have preserved such as Stuart’s birthplace,” Perry said. “Andy is fun for me. ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ is just plain good storytelling, and I think Andy had a lot to do with that, more than he let on.”
For sure, Perry is a fan of the TV show.
“Andy Griffith makes me laugh,” Perry said. “And I am proud to be from the same place he was.”
