GOLF: Evolution of a masterpiece; From an Indian hunting ground, to a botanical nursery, to Augusta National Golf Club

Long before Tomas Nairne, another adventurer would understand the importance of traveling along Indian trails. He was the Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto and as the story goes, in the mid-1560s he traveled with his army along Washington Road right past what is today, the main entrance to Augusta National in search of gold and treasure. What he didn’t realize at the time was that Augusta National actually sits comfortably on top of untapped gold deposits. Bobby Jones knew it, as did Clifford Roberts and Alister Mackenzie. The location was too beautiful and serene and perfect to give up to be gutted by industrialization and greed. When the rumor mill began to turn, they shrugged off the knowledge and quashed any fever from spreading, insisting there was barely anything found- if at all.

For Dennis Redmond, the soil itself was the gold he had been hunting for, and he would turn his vision into a very profitable horticulture business.

business. When he first saw the property, he fell in love with the hilly landscape and suitable soil. He built himself the mansion aptly called Fruitland Manor, that looked out over the 315 acres, and sowed his small part of the American dream in the fertile Georgia soil. But Fruitland’s creation and evolution had no intention of going in the direction of golfing immortality. At least not at first.