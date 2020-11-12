GOLF: Evolution of a masterpiece; From an Indian hunting ground, to a botanical nursery, to Augusta National Golf Club

“And to think this ground has been lying here all these years waiting for someone to come along and lay a golf course upon it.”
-Bobby Jones
The year was 1853, eight years before the first shot of the Civil War ripped through the early morning mist of April 12, 1861, the country house of Irish horticulturalist Dennis Redmond was nearly complete, erected out of concrete with walls almost two feet thick. It is considered the first-ever house constructed out of concrete south of the Mason-Dixon line. Redmond, an indigo farmer, purchased the property on Washington Road from prominent local judge Benjamin Warren. But this main thoroughfare then, as it is today, was no ordinary road. It was originally a heavily traveled Indian trail used by both Indians and European settlers. A reason for its popularity, along with its proximity to the Savannah River, is that the property is well endowed with a natural fresh spring that served as a watering hole for weary and thirsty travelers.
The land surrounding and within the limits of Augusta as with much of the southeast was strategically carved with local and arterial trails. The Indians had a complex circulatory system of paths and trails connecting villages and hunting grounds, waterways, and trading posts. And people like Georgian trader and Indian agent Thomas Nairne recognized the importance and value in mapping these trails and understanding their purpose. Unmistakable evidence was also uncovered that some of the trails popular amongst the Indians were created by animals including Buffalo a common sight in the southeast before they were hunted to extinction in the area in the early 19th century.
Long before Tomas Nairne, another adventurer would understand the importance of traveling along Indian trails. He was the Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto and as the story goes, in the mid-1560s he traveled with his army along Washington Road right past what is today, the main entrance to Augusta National in search of gold and treasure. What he didn’t realize at the time was that Augusta National actually sits comfortably on top of untapped gold deposits. Bobby Jones knew it, as did Clifford Roberts and Alister Mackenzie. The location was too beautiful and serene and perfect to give up to be gutted by industrialization and greed. When the rumor mill began to turn, they shrugged off the knowledge and quashed any fever from spreading, insisting there was barely anything found- if at all.
For Dennis Redmond, the soil itself was the gold he had been hunting for, and he would turn his vision into a very profitable horticulture business.
business. When he first saw the property, he fell in love with the hilly landscape and suitable soil. He built himself the mansion aptly called Fruitland Manor, that looked out over the 315 acres, and sowed his small part of the American dream in the fertile Georgia soil. But Fruitland’s creation and evolution had no intention of going in the direction of golfing immortality. At least not at first.
The city was founded by British soldier James Oglethorpe (1696-1785), the man who also created the colony of Georgia. Augusta was named after Princess Augusta of Wales. Oglethorpe was a kind man, a philanthropist and humanitarian that wanted people to succeed to make their lives better. He welcomed into his colony those in Europe fleeing oppression and discrimination for religious reasons from Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, including a large number of Jewish refugees. He banned slavery in his colony while the rest of the states around Georgia embraced it. The ban subsequently got lifted in 1743 after Oglethorpe left Georgia and returned to England. But he was the proponent for the first European settlers, like Dennis Redmond, to eventually make Augusta their home.
Initially, Redmond built a fruit farm consisting of apples and peaches, strawberries, and cultivated shrubs common to the southeast. His orchards ran right up to his front door and stretched as far as the eye could see. When he wasn’t tilling the soil and laying seed, he was the esteemed editor of one of the primer agricultural publications of the time, The Southern Cultivator. In 1858 Belgian medical doctor and horticulturalist Louis Mathieu Edouard Berckmans purchased 50% of the property, after tiring from the frigid Plainfield, New Jersey winters, and relocated with his family to Augusta.
He initially called his portion of the property Pearmont, specializing in the growing of pears at the time. Soon after he would purchase the rest of the property and become the sole owner of what are the grounds of Augusta National Golf club today, and the entire property became known as Fruitlands Nurseries. Journalist Thomas Okie wrote in, The Georgia Peach, “ By 1861, Berckmans boasted that Fruitland had, along with 900 apple varieties, 300 grapes, 300 peaches, more than 1,300 named varieties of pears…”
The business was highly successful, and the Berckman family sold plants and seeds throughout the country. They were the first to export peaches to New York and credited with making Georgia Peaches as famous as they are today. There were over a million peach trees planted on the Fruitland Nursery property. Louis’ son Prosper Berckman planted 61 magnolia trees flanking the entrance to Augusta from seeds he acquired near Athens, Georgia.
As the violence of the civil war arrived in Augusta, operations at Fruitland halted. The city was a hotbed of rebel activity and was the primary hub for gunpowder storage supplying much of the southeast. For three months, an hour down the road, stood Camp Lawton, a prisoner of war camp erected on 43 acres. Over 10,000 prisoners were confined, and approximately 752 died. During Sherman’s march to the sea, Union forces came dangerously close to the nursery grounds but failed to reach it. They did stumble upon the prison camp and rudimentary graves of their fallen comrades. Furious Union soldiers burned the prison to the ground.
Louis would retire in 1870 though his son P.J. would take full control over the business, and with a European education in pomology, he would continue until his passing in 1910. Fruitland closed its doors in 1918. In 1931 with the help of wealthy investors, despite the country being in the throes of an economic depression known today as The Great Depression, Bobby Jones, along with his friend Clifford Roberts, purchased Fruitlands Nursery. The Augusta Chronicle in 1931 wrote, “Bobby Jones, king of the links for probably all time, whose superiority in golf was displayed on the finest courses in the entire world has come to Augusta to build his ideal course.”
After the construction of the Augusta National Golf Course, it was Louis’ idea to take the already stunning natural landscape and adorn it with dazzling color and texture by making each hole on the golf course unique with a different plant. Bobby Jones loved and adopted the idea, and the golf course is cultivated, in the same manner, to this day. On the 13th hole, four hundred Azalea Indica were planted around the green to complement the beautiful blooming dogwood trees indulging the eyes of the players and spectators with a soft and floral perspicacity. Today the hole is known as The Azalea Hole. Across the course, approximately 75,000 botanical specimens, including 350 varieties, have been planted.
Hole #1 – Tea Olive
Hole #2 – Dogwood (Pink)
Hole #3 – Peach
Hole #4 – Crab Apple
Hole #5 – Magnolia
Hole #6 – Juniper
Hole #7 – Pampas
Hole #8 – Jasmine
Hole #9 – Cherry
Hole #10 – Camellia
Hole #11 – Dogwood (White)
Hole #12 – Forsythia
Hole #13 – Azalea
Hole #14 – Chinese Fir
Hole #15 – Pyracantha (Firethorn)
Hole #16 – Redbud
Hole #17 – Nandina
Hole #18 - Holly
The Berckman family was also famous for their work on the Rockefeller Center gardens in New York, including the “utopian” garden rooftop that has graced the glossy pages of many magazines, television pilots, and movie reels.
Walking onto the grounds of Augusta National is an experience you don’t quickly forget. A large part of this is because of the traditions and the sheer beauty of the place with perfectly trimmed and combed fairways and velvet greens. The smell of the pines is soothing, and the way the light filters through the needles gives the property a nostalgic feel.
It is a place wrought with legend and mysticism. During construction at the famed 12th hole, labeled by Lloyd Mangrum, “the meanest little hole in the world,” discovered was the remnants of an Indian burial ground. Golfers speculate that the notorious missed shots and treacherous scoring on the hole aren’t solely coincidence and due to strategic design. Players speak of random gusts of fierce wind causing errant shots. That hole is like no other spot on the course, agitating Indian ghosts disrupted from their eternal slumbers.
There was also a 19th hole designed by course architect Alister Mackenzie that he envisioned would be used should a tie occur after regulation play. This construction never did materialize, though his sketches still do exist. The most haunting fact about the course happened on September 29, 1977, when co-founder Clifford Roberts walked down to the edge of Ike’s pond where the Par-3 course is and killed himself with a gunshot to the head. After being cremated, the ashes were buried in a secret location somewhere on the grounds of the club.
Arguably golf’s greatest architect, Alister Mackenzie, never did see the completion of his masterpiece. He died in California two months before the start of the very first Masters Tournament.
All of the small and large parts, moments, and happenings throughout the history of the area and the country led to Augusta becoming what it is today. It is a place that all golfers should make a pilgrimage to at least once in their life. There is no other place like it that has held so firmly onto its traditions, mysticism, and eternal beauty. Every year, thousands from around the world make the trip to the hallowed grounds in the pines of Georgia. Millions of others are glued to their television sets as all the greatest golfers meet for the greatest tournament in golf - The Masters.
