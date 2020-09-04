MLB: JC's Fred Archer made his debut on Sept. 5, 1936

Fred Archer’s big-league career lasted just seven games and included only two victories, but the Johnson City, Tennessee, native’s first game in Major League Baseball was very memorable.

He pitched a 10-inning complete game for the Philadelphia Athletics in their 4-3 win over the Washington Senators on Sept. 5, 1936 at Griffith Stadium.

Archer allowed three runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out one in outdueling Joe Cascarella of the Senators.

The 26-year-old left-hander began playing semi-pro ball in Kingsport, Tennessee, got noticed by some pro scouts and was soon pitching at the game’s top level for legendary manager Connie Mack.

“I was scared to death when I was first called up to the majors,” Archer said in a 1977 interview with George Stone of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “I met Mr. Mack on a Wednesday or a Thursday and was introduced to him. First thing Mr. Mack said was to get Mr. Archer one of the best suits around.

“That made me feel just great. I went out and threw three or four curveballs for Mr. Mack so he could look me over. He did his looking pretty quickly because he came up to me and said, ‘You’re going to pitch Saturday.’ For the rest of the week my knees were knocking and I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep.”

He likely slept well after beating the Senators and the Philadelphia Inquirer headline the next day declared, “Fred Archer Takes Extra Frame Debut In Mackian Livery.”

Archer was victorious against the St. Louis Browns five days later.