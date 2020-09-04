MLB: JC's Fred Archer made his debut on Sept. 5, 1936

Fred Archer’s big-league career lasted just seven games and included only two victories, but the Johnson City, Tennessee, native’s first game in Major League Baseball was very memorable.
He pitched a 10-inning complete game for the Philadelphia Athletics in their 4-3 win over the Washington Senators on Sept. 5, 1936 at Griffith Stadium.
Archer allowed three runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out one in outdueling Joe Cascarella of the Senators.
The 26-year-old left-hander began playing semi-pro ball in Kingsport, Tennessee, got noticed by some pro scouts and was soon pitching at the game’s top level for legendary manager Connie Mack.
“I was scared to death when I was first called up to the majors,” Archer said in a 1977 interview with George Stone of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “I met Mr. Mack on a Wednesday or a Thursday and was introduced to him. First thing Mr. Mack said was to get Mr. Archer one of the best suits around.
“That made me feel just great. I went out and threw three or four curveballs for Mr. Mack so he could look me over. He did his looking pretty quickly because he came up to me and said, ‘You’re going to pitch Saturday.’ For the rest of the week my knees were knocking and I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep.”
He likely slept well after beating the Senators and the Philadelphia Inquirer headline the next day declared, “Fred Archer Takes Extra Frame Debut In Mackian Livery.”
Archer was victorious against the St. Louis Browns five days later.
However, Archer’s MLB career was over shortly after it began as he finished 2-3 with a 6.35 ERA over the course of seven games (five starts) during the 1936 and 1937 seasons.
Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx once homered off the southpaw from Northeast Tennessee at Fenway Park and Archer faced a New York Yankees lineup featuring Lou Gehrig and rookie Joe DiMaggio twice in ‘36.
“There were some good hitters in the major leagues then,” Archer told Stone in 1977. “One time we were in New York and I was pitching against the Yankees. They came near to pulling a double steal against me and we broke it up, but later on in the game with DiMaggio up at the plate, the Yankees had runners on base again and they were jumping around.
“Mr. Mack called me into the dugout and said, ‘If you don’t just quit standing out there holding onto the ball, they’re going to double steal on you yet.’ I went back and pitching to DiMaggio I threw him a low and inside fastball and popped him up to end the inning.”
His time in the majors was fleeting, but the memories were plenty for Archer, who died in 1981.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!