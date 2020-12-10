MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Affiliated no more: The 10 Appalachian League cities are among 40 affiliates cut by Major League Baseball

MLB ended the Professional Baseball Agreement that governed the relationship between the majors and minors. The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which had governed the minors since 1901, is closing down, and the minors will be run from MLB’s office in New York under the supervision of Peter Woodfork, MLB’s new senior vice president of minor league operations and development.

Washington is dropping the Fresno Grizzlies in California as its Triple-A team in favor of Rochester, New York, which had been affiliated with Minnesota. The Twins’ Triple-A team will be the St. Paul Saints, which had been an independent team.

The Saints, one of the rare independent clubs to become a farm team, play at 7,000-seat CHS Field, a 5-year-old ballpark about 11 miles east of Target Field at the other end of a light rail line. CHS Field served as Minnesota’s alternate training site during the pandemic-altered 2020 season.

Minnesota moved its Double-A affiliate from Pensacola, Florida, to Wichita, Kansas.