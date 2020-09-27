LOCALS IN PROS: Norris works in season's final game for Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris, a graduate of Science Hill High School in Johnson City, pitched two-thirds of an inning in a 3-1 season-ending loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Norris surrendered an eighth inning one-out walk to Franchy Cordero and a two-out RBI double by Adalberto Mondesi. He also retired Nicky Lopez on a ground ball to first base, with Norris recording the putout. In addition. Norris induced Whit Merrifield to fly out to right field.

The 27-year-0ld Norris worked in 14 games, 13 in relief, in the coronavirus shortened 60-game season, recording a 3-1 record and a 3.25 ERA. The southpaw struck out 28 batters in 27 2/3 innings.

Norris, a second round selection by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011, was also 1-for-6 at the plate with a run scored.