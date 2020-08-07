GRIMM WATCH: Bristol native Grimm tosses 2 scoreless innings for Brewers

Justin Grimm struggled in his first outing of 2020.
His second appearance went much better.
The former Virginia High star pitched two scoreless innings on Friday night for the Milwaukee Brewers in their loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Taking over for starter Eric Lauer to begin the fourth inning and pitching for the first time since July 26, Grimm began his night with consecutive strikeouts of ex-University of Tennessee standout Nick Senzel and slugger Nick Castellanos.
A two-out single by Eugenio Suarez was the only hit he surrendered.
Grimm worked a perfect fifth inning as he retired Curt Casali on a lineout, struck out Christian Colon and ended his evening by getting Jesse Winker on a groundout.
Grimm had spent time with Cincinnati’s Class AAA affiliate in 2019.
