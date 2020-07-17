The National Transportation Safety Board released detailed investigative data Thursday regarding the 2019 plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

The NTSB posted more than 250 pages of information and photographs on its database detailing the crash. Earnhardt’s plane ran off the runway Aug. 15 at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, just hours before the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRS Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Read the story here: https://heraldcourier.com/news/local/ntsb-releases-new-photos-documents-of-2019-earnhardt-jr-plane-crash/article_a9646098-2aa2-5c51-b55c-c18cc552dfd6.html

