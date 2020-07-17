The National Transportation Safety Board released detailed investigative data Thursday regarding the 2019 plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
The NTSB posted more than 250 pages of information and photographs on its database detailing the crash. Earnhardt’s plane ran off the runway Aug. 15 at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, just hours before the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRS Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Read the story here: https://heraldcourier.com/news/local/ntsb-releases-new-photos-documents-of-2019-earnhardt-jr-plane-crash/article_a9646098-2aa2-5c51-b55c-c18cc552dfd6.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.