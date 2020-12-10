Waiting and watching brings artist inspiration

Well, for the past 15 years, Pitts has been seeking solace with oils and watercolors, creating scenes that reach deep into her soul with an unwavering faith in how she trusts God for peace, love and harmony.

This artist seeks wisdom through prayer and patience.

And, she says, she’s learned to wait on God’s perfect timing — a lesson she’s put to good use through her 23-year marriage to her basketball coach husband, George Pitts, who oversees athletics at Providence Academy in Johnson City.

Yes, Pitts has always loved art.

“But I never thought of it as a career until I began teaching. Then I thought the best way to teach a child was through art.”

Today, while retired, Pitts continues to teach workshops through online classes with different organizations.

All the while, she watches Holston Mountain change in season.

At midday Tuesday, Pitts looked out to see a faint crown of snow atop what she calls “She Who Waits.”

“We all have to wait,” Pitts said. “We all have to wait on things that we want.”

Like pursuing art.