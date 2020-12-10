Waiting and watching brings artist inspiration

ABINGDON, Va. — Renee Ledford Pitts grew up at the feet of her grandmother — a quilt-maker.
She watched her mother paint for Blue Ridge Pottery at Unicoi County, Tennessee.
“I was fascinated by colors and shapes,” Pitts said. “I had an interest in making things.”
Pitts grew up in Johnson City, Tennessee. She’s been an art teacher at her alma mater, Science Hill High School, where she graduated in 1972.
Over the years, Pitts has also taught art at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Today, she lives on the outskirts of Bluff City, Tennessee, where she enjoys a 360-degree view of the mountainous landscape of Sullivan County.
That includes Holston Mountain on the border of Sullivan and Johnson counties — the backdrop of South Holston Lake, lined with the path of the Appalachian Trail.
Now in her 60s, Pitts watches this mountain for inspiration as she paints. She has also nicknamed that mountain “She Who Waits.”
That’s what Pitts did.
She wanted to paint on a daily basis while family responsibilities — and her job as a teacher — came first.
But now?
Well, for the past 15 years, Pitts has been seeking solace with oils and watercolors, creating scenes that reach deep into her soul with an unwavering faith in how she trusts God for peace, love and harmony.
This artist seeks wisdom through prayer and patience.
And, she says, she’s learned to wait on God’s perfect timing — a lesson she’s put to good use through her 23-year marriage to her basketball coach husband, George Pitts, who oversees athletics at Providence Academy in Johnson City.
Yes, Pitts has always loved art.
“But I never thought of it as a career until I began teaching. Then I thought the best way to teach a child was through art.”
Today, while retired, Pitts continues to teach workshops through online classes with different organizations.
All the while, she watches Holston Mountain change in season.
At midday Tuesday, Pitts looked out to see a faint crown of snow atop what she calls “She Who Waits.”
“We all have to wait,” Pitts said. “We all have to wait on things that we want.”
Like pursuing art.
“I had to put aside some things that I wanted to do careerwise,” Pitts said.
“You can’t push it,” Pitts said. “If you push it, it’s just so frustrating.”
Listen, pray and wait on God, she says.
“Just trust in God and say, ‘I’m here, and I know you’ve called me for this purpose.’”
