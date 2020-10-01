Resident artist opens studio for customer portraits

To Williamsburg and back

Growing up in Abingdon, Virginia, Blankenship graduated from John S. Battle High School in 2007. Then she earned a degree in psychology while also studying fine art at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Later, she enhanced her art skills and knowledge while studying at the Penland School of Crafts in the mountains of North Carolina.

Blankenship lives in Abingdon today. But, for a recent year, she relocated to Limestone, Tennessee, a small community about halfway between Greeneville and Jonesborough.

“For many years, I was inspired to go to paint musicians while they played,” Blankenship said. “So, in the past, you can say my specialty was sketches and painting in the style of expressionism and capturing the energy and emotion of musicians.”

Blankenship made such portraits while setting up her easel at Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

“Now, that was translated into working more one-on-one, doing portraits and doing paintings for people who are interested in evoking quality or having the emotion of the work portrayed.”

Blankenship sighed.