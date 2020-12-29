 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plane accident at Tri-Cities caused no injuries
0 comments
breaking

Plane accident at Tri-Cities caused no injuries

  • Updated
  • 0

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- A small plane was involved in a minor accident that caused the temporary closure of a runway at Tri-Cities Airport on Tuesday, according to a statement from the airport published that day.

The accident, which involved a BA-55 Beechcraft, happened on runway 5-23 at 12:49 p.m., the statement said. One person was in the aircraft and there were no injuries, it added.

After being closed for a short time, the runway was reopened by a little before 2 p.m., according to an additional statement from Kristi Haulsee, director of marketing and air service development for the Tri-Cities Airport Authority.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts