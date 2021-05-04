 Skip to main content
Tourism association to host litter clean up
Tourism association to host litter clean up

The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association will host a litter clean-up day at four locations throughout the area to promote litter prevention and sustainable tourism.

“As a tourism destination marketing organization, it is important that we use our platform to not only share the story and outdoor recreation opportunities of Northeast Tennessee, but to also protect and preserve the lands that make our area such a popular place for a visit,” said Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps.

Cleanups will take place on May 22 from:

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holston Mountain on Big Creek and Flatwoods Road in Bristol
  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at John B. Dennis and Stone Drive Interchange by Honda of Kingsport in Kingsport
  • 9 a.m. to noon at Highway 321 from Elizabethton to Johnson City
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buffalo Mountain in Johnson City

To volunteer, visit LitterFreeTennessee.com.

