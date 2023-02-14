LEBANON, Va. – No shocking upsets.

In the Hogoheegee District tournament action, it will be the second seed and tourney host Lebanon facing regular season champion Rural Retreat in the finals.

The Pioneers fended off a tough challenge by Holston for a 46-34 victory on Tuesday evening to advance on.

The Cavaliers had a superb game plan. They played a gimmick defense, with one or two always chasing Lebanon’s leading scorer, senior Morgan Varney.

“I thought they did a good job on Varney,” said Lebanon coach Rex Parker. “They had one in front of her and one behind her, it was hard for us to get the ball to her. We had a lot of open looks, we just didn’t shoot very well.”

With the game tied for the only time at four-all, Varney hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 12-2 run to end the first quarter with the Pioneers up 16-6. Holston could never get back even, but Lebanon could never put them away.

“I was extremely proud of how we played and executed,” Holston coach Travis Proffitt said. “We felt if we had hit a few of our layups and foul shots, we would have been right there.

“Varney is an exceptional player. To keep her in check, I think the first two times we played them, she scored around 30 on us. Hat’s off to Lebanon’s other girls, we planned to let the other girls beat us, and they hit some shots.”

The Pioneers held a 26-15 lead at the half. Lebanon was able to methodically push it to 16 points late in the third quarter. The Cavs kept attacking and cut it back to single digits down the stretch.

Lebanon slowed the pace, and all of their points in the final eight minutes came from the foul line. They were 7-of-9 from the line, with big foul shots from Varney, Shelby Keys, and Kylan Brooks.

“Their press gave us problems at times,” Proffitt said. “That’s where most of the turnovers came from. If we had rebounded better, we would have had more of a chance, but I’m proud of the way we played.”

Molly Turner led the Cavs with 10 points. Ashten Keith and Bailey Widener added seven points each.

Varney still led the Pioneers with 12 points. Brooks and Katie Jones also played well, with eight points for Lebanon (15-8).

“It was one of those nights,” Parker said. “We didn’t shoot really well, but we were able to pull one out.”

Rural Retreat 53, Patrick Henry 16

In the opener, Hogoheegee regular season champion Rural Retreat won their sixth in a row after a loss at Marion on January 18.

The Indians scored the first 11 points of the game, playing flawlessly in the first half on their way to a 53-16 victory over Patrick Henry.

“I was pleased with how we came out because we hadn’t played in a week,” Rural Retreat coach Pete Fiscus said. “I thought we started the game well. We live with the press, the girls get into it. I think sometimes we lose our intensity when we don’t press, it kind of hurts us. That’s what they know, we’ve been doing it for a long time.”

The district tournament is when all teams want to excel, and that’s what the Indians did.

“There’s always pressure, but it’s a very exciting time,” said Rural Retreat point guard Annabelle Fiscus “Looking back to last year, I think we are excited and focused this season. We’re ready. We have to play together, it takes everyone, not just a couple of people, playing as a team.”

Brelyn Moore was huge inside for Rural Retreat, with seven points in the first quarter, as they rolled out to a 20-3 lead.

“We just wanted to show our intensity early,” Moore said. “Coach always says to start fast in the beginning, when we have a good start, we have a good game. It shows we’re focused and ready to play.”

The Indians continued to pull away in the second quarter. They forced 21 turnovers, and the Rebels had only one field goal in the first half by Avery Maiden. Rural Retreat was up 35-6 at the break.

In control, Rural Retreat slowed down the exciting pace in the second half.

“It’s mentally hard to keep your focus, and we slacked in the third quarter,” stated Moore. “We picked back during the fourth.”

Moore finished with 17 points and ten rebounds. Fiscus added 15 points for Rural Retreat (18-5).

Shaina Addair led Patrick Henry (5-19) with six points. The Rebels will play a consolation contest with Holston. The winner will advance to the Region 1D playoffs next week.

The Indians advance to the Hogoheegee District finals against Lebanon on Thursday night.

“It will be a challenge, and we look forward to it,” Coach Fiscus said. “Hopefully, that will help us springboard into the region. We want to take the next step this year, that’s the key, taking the next step.”