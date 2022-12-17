Top-ranked junior highlights Holiday Hoops

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Arby’s Classic has developed a reputation over the last four decades for bringing star power to the region the last week of every year.

The Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Tournament has done the same for this week.

There can only be one number one and that is Ensworth (Nashville) High School junior Jaloni Cambridge, who is the top-ranked junior in the Class of 2024, according to ESPN Hoopsgurls, and is being pursued by the biggest schools in women’s college basketball.

She will be the headliner when Holiday Hoops is played for a 26th time on Tuesday through Thursday at Viking Hall.

“It is really exciting that we are going to have a player of that caliber,” Tennessee High girls assistant coach and Holiday Hoops tournament director Charlie Tiller said. “Obviously she is the highest ranked player that we have had come to our tournament because you can’t get any higher than number one.”

According to Tiller, the highest ranked prospect had previously been Alaina Coates, who was 23rd at the time for 2012 tournament champion Dutch Fork, S.C. She signed with South Carolina and was part of the Gamecocks’ first national championship team in 2017.

The 5-foot-6 Cambridge, who has two brothers and two sisters currently playing Division I college basketball, was the MVP in Ensworth’s run to the Division 2-AA state championship last season. Her father was also a Division I basketball player.

“She is really good. Just watching on YouTube she seems to see the floor really well and gets her teammates involved,” Tiller said. “She does a really good job of getting hers, but also getting other people involved. It seems like she is a pure point guard who can really do a lot of different things.”

Ensworth will play Sullivan East on Tuesday, the fourth of four games that begins the 10-team, 12-game field that had to be tweaked when a team dropped out just over a month ago. Tiller was able to get a trio of Southwest Virginia schools that could play just one game each to join in on the fun, including Grundy and Twin Springs.

“It was what we needed to do for the circumstances. That was kind of the way it had to work out,” Tiller said. “In a way it is kind of fun too because we are getting three teams instead of one and all three bring something a little different and all three of them are pretty good.”

There will be plenty of talented players to watch, including Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare, who has eclipsed 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for the Patriots. Others include Kendall Cross (Tennessee High), Fallon Taylor (West Ridge), Haylee Moore (Twin Valley), Alayna McNulty (Honaker), Jessi Looney (Grundy), Kayli Dunn (Twin Springs), along with Kamryn Kitchen (Independence) and Kylie Torrence (High Point Christian).

All have put in the time and effort and all will have opportunities to play at the college level.

“Our kids work really hard and they put in a lot of hours and a lot of time,” Tiller said. “I think they do deserve that recognition, that is one of the reasons why we do what we do and that we hold this tournament, but it is also an opportunity to showcase girls basketball and hopefully at a very high level.”

Created in the late 1990s with a four-team challenge format, Holiday Hoops was changed to eight teams in 2002 and has remained that way since then. Champions have come from seven different states and the District of Columbia. Elizabethton has won the most with three, four schools have won twice apiece, while Tennessee High won the crown in 2014.

While trophies are nice, the primary existence of the event is not only to showcase girls basketball, but to also help teams prepare for what awaits as the season progresses.

“That is one of the reasons that you want to have a tournament and the reasons you go to tournaments is everybody wants to be their best in February and March,” Tiller said. “To get to play some of these high-level players and teams really helps you.

“Even if you have a hard time competing with them sometimes, you are not going to play people who are better than them. You get used to playing against those high-level teams, it is just going to do nothing but help you.”

Tiller still remembers attending the Arby’s Classic as a youngster and getting autographs from so many players who went to college and even NBA stardom. That same opportunity exists for today’s girls looking for heroes to follow, perhaps in college or the WNBA, such as Coates, who has played for five different teams in her professional career.

“I think it will really benefit our kids and it gives you something to shoot for, to say this is the type of team we want to be,” Tiller said. “I hope it will also allow some of our younger kids who are maybe at the elementary and middle schools a chance to come out and see some of these really good players. Those people can be role models for them…

“It is going to be really cool, I am really excited to have a player of this caliber and I think our kids are too. I think they really will be when it gets here.”

Tickets are $8 per day, which averages out to $2 a game. There are two defending state champions (Ensworth and Honaker) and one state runner-up (High Point Christian), along with plenty of talented athletes, led by the top-ranked junior in the nation.

“It is going to be a fun tournament. I hope a lot of people will come out. You don’t often in this part of the world get to see the number one junior in the country,” said Tiller, who has emailed numerous college coaches in hopes they will attend. “It is a really good opportunity for people to see a big-time player and some other really, really good players.

“I think it is a really good opportunity for people to see really high quality girls basketball and some really good players and some really good teams…

“I hope that people will come out and the community will come out and support it. They will get to see something really cool.”