Top 25 Roundup: Texas Tech limits Louisville to 38 points

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Kevin Obanor scored 15 points and No. 21 Texas Tech held Louisville to its lowest point total in 74 years in a 70-38 victory in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders (4-1) bounced back from their 76-65 loss to No. 10 Creighton on Monday with their most dominating defensive performance since holding Incarnate Word to 37 points in 2018.

Louisville (0-5) was held scoreless for more than 10 minutes spanning the halves. The Cardinals missed 13 field goals and two free throws and committed six turnovers during the drought.

When it started, Texas Tech led 20-13. When it ended with Sydney Curry's layup, the Red Raiders were ahead 45-15.

The Cardinals’ 38 points were their fewest since a 62-34 loss to Xavier on Jan. 7, 1948.

Jaylon Tyson’s 3-pointer pushed the Red Raiders’ lead to double digits during a 17-2 spurt that ended with the Red Raiders ahead 32-13 at half.

The 13 first-half points were the fewest allowed by Texas Tech since Northwestern State scored 10 on Dec. 12, 2018. It was only the second time since the 2009-10 season that Louisville had scored so few points in a first half.