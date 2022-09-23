Tags
Finn Medley would like nothing better than to grow up and play football with the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Brody Jones scored an overtime touchdown to lead Virginia High to a thrilling 38-35 win over Wise County Central. That was one of 14 games in the high school roundup on Friday night.
This time last year, Chase Havely was changing tires for the GMS Racing ARCA team.
The Honaker Tigers travel to Grundy on Friday night for a marquee football game with Black Diamond District championship implications. The pursuit of that league title will also have some historical significance.
A property purchased by Bristol, Tennessee, last month for $1.4 million was sold in 2020 for $250,000, county records show.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a bass boat and an aluminum jon boat collided during a fishing tournament.
High school football can provide high drama and what transpired for Northwood senior Caleb “C.B.” Johnson on Sept. 9 was something you’d think…
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault at Windsor Castle. A look back at the pomp and pageantry of Britain's farewell to the queen.
The high school football schedule for this week begins tonight when Virginia High travels to face Lebanon in non-district action.
Darryal Wilson and Derrick Hord are not only two of the best athletes to ever come through Bristol, they also happen to share the same birthday.
